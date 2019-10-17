O2's 5G network is now live, but it's currently just in seven locations

O2 is the latest network to debut its 5G network, and if you've got the right phone (and data plan) you'll be able to access the service in six locations scattered over the UK from today.

Rather than whole cities, O2 is debuting its technology in particular locations. Those include Waterloo and Kings Cross in London, Haymarket in Edinburgh, Trinity Shopping Centre in Leeds and Belfast South city centre.

It'll also be available in Twickenham and the Emirates Stadium in London where there are often big events with heavy footfall. There's currently no confirmation when the O2 Arena will get the service.

It's currently a very limited set of locations, but O2 has confirmed that it'll be available in over 20 locations by the end of 2019 with 30 more to follow by next summer.

Those 20 locations include Coventry, Nottingham, Blackpool, Derby, Leicester, Reading, Bournemouth, Lisburn, Slough, Bristol, Eton, Stoke, Cardiff, Guildford, Norwich and Windsor. You can find the full list of the other 30 locations on O2's website here.

O2 has debuted unlimited data plans for 5G coverage and these won't cost any more than the equivalent on 4G.

The cheapest 5G tariff comes in at £25 a month for 5GB of data with the most expensive costing £40 for unlimited data. That's excluding an actual phone though, so it's quite expensive to get that unlimited data package.

O2 is also offering contracts on four devices that are the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G. The network will bring even more devices with 5G compatibility in the future.