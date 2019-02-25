Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics for laptops could be in the works

Hotly following the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti that just launched days prior, apparently we can expect a laptop version of the graphics card to come out soon.

A new mobile Nvidia GPU codenamed 'N18E-G0' popped up in Notebook Check’s database , and the outlet strongly suspects this could the GTX 1660 Ti-class GPU meant for laptops. The codename lines up with those for existing notebook-based graphics processors, including the RTX 2060 (N18E-G1), RTX 2070 (N18E-G2) and RTX 2080 (N18E-G3).

Unfortunately, Notebook Check doesn’t list any specific specs for this rumored GTX 1660 Ti for notebooks. However, we can make some assumptions based the original desktop version. The chip is almost guaranteed to be built upon a 12nm Turing architecture and feature GDDR6 memory – but, it probably lack any ray tracing or tensor processing cores.

Currently, one of the most inexpensive gaming laptops featuring RTX graphics is the $1,499 MSI GL63 in the US, and that’s on a model with only an Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 16GB of memory and a 256GB drive. Internationally, the most-basic MSI GL63 runs for a little more at £1,649 in the UK and AU$2,499 in Australia, thanks to having a higher-tier Intel Core i7-8750H CPU inside.

Comparatively, a laptop featuring a mid-range Nvidia GTX 1060 from the Pascal line of mobile GPUs could be had for as little as $1,099 (about £820, AU$1,450), as with the Acer Predator Helios 300 .

Although it's far from confirmed, we hope a mobile version of the GTX 1660 Ti will help bring down the price of Turing-powered gaming laptops to more approachable levels.