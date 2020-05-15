New Star Trek prequel show Strange New Worlds will feature Spock and Pike

A new Star Trek TV show has been announced for CBS All Access called Strange New Worlds. It's a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery, technically, as it features versions of classic characters seen in season 2 of that show, including Spock (Ethan Peck), Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn). It's set 10 years before Kirk and Spock's adventures, and will feature the characters exploring new worlds on the Enterprise.

The news was revealed with a video message from the cast, who describe Strange New Worlds as a show that deals with "optimism and the future". Behold how extraordinarily handsome Anson Mount looks with a gray beard below:

Hit it 🖖#StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds #StarTrekSNW https://t.co/ut5FkrjcLa pic.twitter.com/5CzABFlykBMay 15, 2020

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is largely being produced by the same team that made previous Trek series for CBS All Access, including executive producer Alex Kurtzman. The series pilot is written by Akiva Goldsman, who also worked on the recent Star Trek: Picard series, according to StarTrek.com.

No release date has been set for the show yet.

A lot more Star Trek

CBS All Access has a lot of new Star Trek coming up. As well as season 3 of Discovery and a follow-up year of Picard episodes, it has animated comedy Lower Decks in the works, as well as a series with the working title Section 31 starring Michelle Yeoh.

Finally, a CG series aimed at kids is being made for Nickelodeon. Even with all of that in the works, though, release dates for each show have been fairly spread out so far, with around a year separating Star Trek: Discovery season 2 and Star Trek: Picard.

Clearly, CBS All Access intends to have a lot more Star Trek to look forward to down the line.