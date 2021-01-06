Netflix is raising UK subscription prices—but one tier will stay the same

Netflix is increasing its subscription prices in the UK, with two of its three price tiers to be impacted. Subscribers in both the standard and premium price plans will see costs rise, while the basic plan which offers one-screen-viewing at 480p will remain at £5.99 per month.

The standard plan which offers 1080p and the ability to watch across two screens will go up £1 per month, from £8.99 per month to £9.99 per month, while the premium plan which offers 4K streaming across four screens will rise from £11.99 per month to £13.99 per month.

Netflix has justified the price increases in a statement (via BBC) saying: “This year we’re spending over $1bn [£736m] in the UK on new, locally-made films, series and documentaries, helping to create thousands of jobs and showcasing British storytelling at its best - with everything from The Crown, to Sex Education and Top Boy, plus many, many more. Our price change reflects the significant investments we’ve made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product.”

Those who noticed when Netflix raised its prices in the US late last year probably won’t be surprised by the move. The last time Netflix raised its prices in the UK was back in 2019 when both its standard and premium plans were raised by similar amounts.

Going up

The price rises are already in place for new customers to Netflix, while existing subscribers can be expected to be contacted by email with more details on when the price will rise for them.

This increase is particularly unfortunate timing for those in the UK who subscribe to multiple streaming platforms, though, as it comes not long after Disney announced that its UK-based Disney Plus users would soon be paying £2 per month more as a result of upcoming content from the Star brand.

While these price rises aren't likely to be welcomed, particularly in light of the new lockdown in the UK, many people will be reluctant to part ways with the service. With the coronavirus pandemic keeping many of us indoors over most of 2020 and now into 2021, Netflix has been essential for millions trying to stave off boredom or find distraction.