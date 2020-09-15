Moto G9 Plus and another cheap Motorola phone are available in the UK now

It's intriguing to compare two tech launches happening on the same day. On the one hand there's the September Apple event, with plenty of pomp and hype ready in advance of the Apple Watch 6, iPad Air 4, and whatever else; on the other hand, we've got the G9 Plus and E7 Plus from Motorola, which were unceremoniously announced via press release just hours before Apple's ceremony.

Well, the Moto G9 Plus was launched in Brazil a few days earlier, but now the smartphone has been announced for the UK, alongside a budget phone from Motorola's bottom-end E range.

The Moto G9 Plus is available on Amazon and a few physical stores now for £259, while the Moto E7 Plus can be bought on Motorola's website for £129. We'll run through the specs in a moment, but they're both pretty affordable devices - that's Motorola's 'thing'.

We'll be sure to bring both of the phones into our labs to see how good they are, both in general and for the price tag, and if you're interested in the phones we'd recommend waiting for these reviews.

Moto E7 Plus

(Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto E7 Plus is a pretty cheap phone with a design reminiscent of the Moto G7 series of handsets. Motorola didn't announce all its specs, but we know quite a bit.

The E7 Plus has a 5,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 6.2-inch HD+ screen, and two rear cameras - a 48MP main snapper and a depth sensor.

In general the Moto E7 Plus sounds like a typical budget phone - as its price tag shows, of course - but it could be good for people who want an affordable device. We'll have to test it to be sure.

Moto G9 Plus

(Image credit: Motorola)

We know qute a bit about the Moto G9 Plus, mainly because it was already announced in Brazil. When we first reported on it we compared it to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, as it has a similar bronze hue (at least in one of its colours) and a design that's reminiscent of the premium Samsung phone.

The Moto G9 Plus has a 64MP main camera joined by 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth-sensing companions, with a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. This is housed in a 'punch-hole' cut out in the 6.8-inch FHD+ display.

Inside the phone there's a Snapdragon 730G chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there's also a 5,000mAh battery which supports 30W charging.

The Moto G9 line is now coming at us thick and fast, with the Moto G9 Play launched recently too, and we'd expect others like a Moto G9 Power and a 'standard' Moto G9 to come very soon too.