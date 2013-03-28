Super-cheap Disgo 8400G is a 3G Android tablet

The Disgo 8400G has been officially announced as a highly affordable 3G tablet, looking to bring the Android experience into the hands of the average Joe.

The Disgo brand is firmly focussed on delivering low-end, cheap tablets - the sort you see for around £100 in supermarkets and electrical retailers - but the 8400G is the company's first foray into a 3G enabled slate.

It packs a decent set of features including a 7.9-inch 1024 x 768 display, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 2MP rear camera, 0.3MP front camera, 4GB of internal storage, microSD slot and runs Android 4.1.3 Jelly Bean.

Low cost, low quality

As well as allowing you to use a SIM-card to browse the web the Disgo 8400G also allows you to make and receive calls and text messages, much like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0.

And then there's the killer spec: the price. The Disgo 8400G will set you back £149.99, which for a Wi-Fi + 3G enabled tablet is ridiculously low. The decent 3G-enabled Nexus 7 for example will set you back a not too shabby £239.

Of course compromises are made to keep the cost down and the 8400G won't dazzle you with design, nor will it have the slickness of more expensive slates.

The Disgo 8400G release date is pegged for April and should be available from well-known retailers such as Amazon, Currys and PC World.