Sony now welcoming Xperia Tablet Z pre-orders ahead of mid-April release

Will you be taking the plunge on an Xperia Tablet Z

Sony has placed its Xperia Tablet Z up for pre-order on its official store and is promising to deliver the Android Jelly Bean slate by the middle of next month.

Visitors to the Sony Store UK can now reserve a 16GB Wi-Fi-only version of the 10.1-inch, Full HD tablet for £399, while the 32GB device can be snapped up for £449.

The online shop also lists a 4G LTE version of the device (believed to be priced at £499), but is not accepting orders yet, meaning that device is unlikely to launch until later this year.

The company is offering free shipping on all orders with an estimated delivery between April 12-15, which is the closest to an official release date we've heard yet.

Waterproof wonder

The Xperia Tablet Z, which is waterproof like its highly-rated smartphone namesake, emerged as one of the most promising launches from last month's MWC expo in Barcelona.

With a quad-core processor, the promise of an Android 4.2 update, a super-slim and light premium Sony design language, it certainly impressed during our hands-on review at the show.

However, the majority of Android tablet buyers opting for cheaper, yet surprising high-spec devices like the Google Nexus series.

Does the higher-priced Sony Xperia Tablet Z have enough in its locker to convince consumers that the extra expenditure is worth it?

Via UnwiredView