Sky to turn iPads into TV remote control later this summer

Sky has announced that its next update for the Sky+ app on iPad will turn the device into a remote, and also allow people to view their planner on the tablet without interrupting what is on your television.

Sky has made it clear several times that it sees companion devices as the future of interactive television and it is clearly putting its money where its mouth is.

The Sky+ app on iPad will bring some key new functionality when it arrives 'later this summer' including the much vaunted ability to use your tablet as a remote control for your Sky box.

Remote control

"The popular Sky+ app on iPad will enable Sky customers to use their iPad as a remote control, allowing them to pause and rewind content by swiping their iPad screen," said Sky.

"Sky TV customers with Sky+ HD boxes will also be able to view their planner on their iPad, and add or delete shows without interrupting what they are watching on the main TV."

We're assuming that only boxes connected to broadband will be able to be used with the remote control functionality - but we're looking forward to trying it out for ourselves.

We, of course, asked Sky about Android and smartphone versions of the update and the company's response was: "At the moment we are concentrating on the iPad version and will announce any further updates in due course."

Sky has also announced that it has breezed past the four million mark in its HD subscriber base.

According to the latest figures 4,343,000 of Sky homes now have HD, half a million up year on year.

Last, but not least, Sky's Anytime+ will be getting catch-up services from Five. With BBC and ITV catch up also coming to the platform, Sky will no doubt be trumpeting the range of its on demand in comparison to the likes of YouView when it launches.