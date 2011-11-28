Sky Go gets on-demand movies for mobile devices

Sky has announced that its Sky Go mobile service has swelled to include streaming films on demand for movies subscribers.

In a key step for Sky's service, those people who access Sky Go on their iPad, iPod Touch and iPhone will now be able to stream movies when they are on Wi-Fi, with 3G functionality expected by the end of the year.

On-demand movies is a key addition to a service that only offered linear film channels in the past on tablets and phones, although streaming movies was a part of the laptops and desktop Sky Go.

Movies will not, however, be available for download as yet – although the company has long indicated that this is something that they would like to do in the future.

Little Fockers

Sky Go will be available for no extra cost to those who subscribe to the movies package, and the first wave of headlining films include Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, Little Fockers, Black Swan, Gulliver's Travels and Limitless.

"Sky Movies on demand is a great addition to Sky Go and gives customers complete control over how, when and now where they enjoy the latest movies," said Ian Lewis, Director of Sky Movies.

"Whether customers want to kick back at home and watch the latest movies in widescreen 3D or HD, catch a movie on the laptop while on holiday or at the office, or watch a blockbuster out and about on their phone or tablet, we've got it covered.

"Alongside other recent additions to Sky Movies like Anytime+ and 3D, the launch of Sky Movies on Sky Go helps customers get even more value out of Sky."

Sky Go on Android

And, for those who are waiting for Sky Go on Android devices? Sky has confirmed once more what it told TechRadar on 1 November: that "Sky Go app is to launch on Android handsets in the coming months."

Also on the horizon for next year is a plethora of Wi-Fi hotspots for customers – following Sky's purchase of the Cloud.

"Next year the Sky Go experience will be supported by the ability for Sky customers to use at least 5,700 public Wi-Fi hotspots, spanning coffee shops, restaurants, pubs, transport hubs, hotels and gyms," added Sky's statement.