Nook HD and Nook HD+ tablets launched

Barnes and Noble has unveiled two new Android tablets, the 7-inch Nook HD and the 9-inch Nook HD+.

Both tablets will launch simultaneously in the US and the UK in November, with pre-orders opening up in early October – currently these are the only two territories which have been announced for the new slates.

The Nook HD boasts the highest resolution display on any 7-inch tablet, coming in at 1440 x 900, with 243ppi, plus it's the lightest 7-inch HD slate weighing in at 315g.

Inside the Nook HD you'll find a 1.3GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, the choice of 8GB and 16GB internal storage options and a 4,000mAh battery.

Supersize me

Barnes and Noble has priced the Nook HD keenly, with the 8GB version arriving at £159 ($199), and the 16GB going for £189 ($229) – plus you get the choice of Snow or Smoke, that's white or grey folks.

The Nook HD+ sports a larger, full HD 9-inch display, which Barnes and Nobles touts as almost iPad-quality at 1920 x 1280 with 256ppi.

There's a 1.5GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM to run the modified Android Ice Cream Sandwich operating system, and you get the choice of 16GB and 32GB storage options.

Both tablets come with a microSD card slot allowing you to build on the storage inside, Wi-Fi b/g/n and Bluetooth, plus both can output full HD, 1080p video to a screen of your choice.

The Nook HD+ has a competitive price tag, with the 16GB version arriving at £229 ($269), and the 32GB going for £269 ($299).