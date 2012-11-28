Lenovo IdeaTab A2107 and A2109 get UK prices

Lenovo has priced up its 7-inch Android Ice Cream Sandwich-toting tablet, the IdeaTab A2107, and the 9-incher, the IdeaTab A2109. And they both look like a steal.

Costing just £149 when it hits UK shelves next week, the A2107 will be one of the cheapest Android tablets around, undercutting the Kindle Fire HD and Google Nexus 7.

The only downside? It doesn't run Android Jelly Bean.

And good news if you're after something ever so slightly bigger. The 9-inch Lenovo IdeaTab A2109 is on sale now from Currys and PC World, and will set you back £199. It too runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

Good IdeaTabs

The 7-inch A2107 has a battery life of eight hours, and inside is 16GB memory. It features an internal roll cage, which should help protect it against drops, should you come over all butterfingers this festive season.

The A2109 is more powerful, with an Nvidia Tegra 3 1.2GHz quad-core processor. The 9-inch screen has a resolution of 1,280x800 pixels, giving it a pixels per inch count of 167. That's not going to worry the iPad's Retina display, but then at this price you can't ask too much.

Both tablets feature dual speakers for stereo sound, which should help if you're planning on using them for music and movies.