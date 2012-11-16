Kobo Arc takes on the Nexus 7 as it goes on sale in the UK

Kobo has unleashed its latest tablet on the UK, with Canada and France also in line to get the colour-screen Kobo Arc.

In the UK, you'll be able to get your hands on an Arc from WHSmith priced at £160 for the 16GB edition and £190 for the 32GB model.

The 7-inch e-reader-flavoured-tablet is Google-certified, so it runs Android Ice Cream Sandwich (although Kobo is working on a Jelly Bean upgrade too).

That means you've got the world of Google Books and Google Play store apps and games at your fingertips.

'Arc at Kobo

The display is 1280x800 pixels deep and there's a 1.5GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM keeping the thing ticking along.

Unfortunately there's no cellular option, so you'll be stuck hunting down Wi-Fi while out and about.

An iPad mini this ain't, but if you're on a budget then the Kobo Arc is at least an alternative to the likes of the Google Nexus 7 which starts at a similar £159 for the 16GB edition.