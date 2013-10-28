Apple admits there may not be enough iPad mini 2s at launch

In reporting quarterly financials today, Apple CEO Tim Cook gushed over the company's new iPads, calling the iPad Air "the best iPad we've ever done."

Sale expectations are high - "I think it's going to be an iPad Christmas," Cook said, though there may be some hiccups along with the jingle bells.

Seemingly confirming reports that the iPad mini 2 with Retina display will be limited at launch, Cook had this to say:

"It's unclear whether we will have enough for the quarter or not. We know how many we have, but we really don't know the demand until we start shipping. We'll see how that goes."

He added that he thinks "we'll do fairly well with iPad."

Apple has so far skirted providing a more concrete release date for the iPad mini 2 aside from "later in November."

Gasping for iPad Air, too?

Things aren't exactly clear with the iPad Air, either.

When the new iPad launches November 1, Cook predicted a "really good weekend, [but] it may not be that everyone who wants one can find one."

Apple iPad sales were flat year on year, with 100,000 units separating the last quarter from the year previous. Constrained supplies would likely hurt Apple's iPad sales for the Christmas quarter, despite improved specs and competitive pricing.

Hard-to-find iPads aren't the only product Apple has to worry about, either.

"The iPhone 5S has a significant backlog, but things are improving," Cook said. Maybe some Drano is in order?