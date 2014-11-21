Alcatel brings super-cheap Pixi 7 tablet to the UK

If you're despearate for a new tablet but aren't on the bank manager's Christmas card list, Alcatel has come to the rescue.

The company has launched the Alcatel OneTouch Pixi 7 tablet in the UK for a piffling £69.99 after revealing it way back in February at MWC.

Why so cheap? Well, glad you asked. It's got a 960 x 540 TFT display (which sports a disappointingly low 157ppi), unnamed "triple core" 1.2GHz processor, 512MB RAM, front and rear 0.3MP cameras and a 2840mAh battery for four (count 'em) hours of browsing time.

(Infa)red hot

The tablet runs Android 4.4 KitKat although whether it allows Google Play access or not hasn't been mentioned. And even if it does, we're not sure how many apps you'll get on 4GB of space on the Pixi 7 - there is a microSD slot though.

It's also got an infared port which: "transforms the tablet into a universal remote control and also allows you to stream content straight from your tablet to your TV."

Exciting stuff indeed. Perhaps it might behove us at this moment to point out that you can now buy the original Tesco Hudl tablet for £9.01 more. And that's likely to be a fair bit more impressive.

Still, if £9.01 is still a little rich for your tastes, you can pick up the Alcatel Onetouch Pixi 7 tablet in Blueish Black (seriously) at Three stores nationwide from today.