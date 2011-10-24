Dell XPS 14z unleashed

Dell has announced the XPS 14z - a 23mm thick portable featuring Intel Core 15 and i7 processors.

The Dell XPS 14z UK price is £799 and has a UK release date of 15 November.The slim laptop follows up the Summer's XPS 15z launch - both have MacBook-like anodised aluminium chassis.

Check out our Dell XPS 14z review

The new thin laptop features a 720p HD resolution WLED with edge-to-edge glass (according to Dell it's managed to squeeze a 14-inch screen into a 13-inch form factor) and Nvidia's Optimus graphics switching tech (it has a 2GB GForce GT 525M under the hood).

The XPS 14z has 4GB of memory and between 500-750GB of hard drive space.

There's also a slot loading optical drive while Dell cites a near seven hour battery life. Weight starts at 1.98KG, or 1.88KG with the optional 256MB SSD.

The processors featured are the dual-core 2.4GHz Core i5 2430M and 2.8GHz Core i7 2460M.

