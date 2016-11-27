Microsoft's Surface Phone could come packing some powerful tech

Leaks continue to drip out of Redmond about the supposedly forthcoming Microsoft Surface Phone , and the latest from the rumor mill suggests the specs of the new device (or devices) are going to be well worth waiting for.

Sources speaking to the usually reliable Nokia Power User site say the phone will arrive packing the very latest Snapdragon 835 processor, bringing with it more power, less of a battery drain and some impressive-sounding quick charging capabilities.

The amount of onboard RAM could be as high as 6GB based on the prototypes Microsoft is currently working on, the insiders say, and if you put those two specs together you have a phone that's very powerful indeed.

In other news, the Surface Book still goes strong

Scratching the Surface

The report also suggests a 5.5-inch display size for one or possibly two Surface Phone devices, while "laptop accessories" (think keyboards and a stylus) have also been mooted, though nothing seems set in stone just yet.

Interestingly, the top-spec Surface Phone is set to be able to run fully fledged desktop apps through the Continuum feature added to Windows 10 Mobile this year - the ability to use your phone to power up a big display. That could help compensate for the rather sparse collection of apps currently in the Windows Store.

Most educated guesses being made right now are tipping one or more Surface Phones to appear in April 2017 alongside the next major Windows 10 update, codenamed Redstone 2 , so we've still got a good few months of rumors to get through yet.