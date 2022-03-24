Microsoft wants to convince more game developers to use Azure

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has announced the launch of several new programs and services aimed specifically at game developers in an effort to get them to use its Azure cloud computing service.

The first of which is the software giant's Azure Game Development Virtual Machine that allows game developers to test and build games in a production-ready cloud environment.

Game developers will be able to get started right away on Microsoft's virtual machines (VMs) as they come preloaded with tools like Unreal Engine, Perforce, Incredibuild, Visual Studio and Blender alongside software development kits (SDKs) such as Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK), PlayFab and DirectX.

While developers will be able to spin up game dev workstations or build servers using the pre-built Game Development Virtual Machine, they can also use a configured Game Dev VM to build their own custom environments.

ID@Azure program

Microsoft also announced that its ID@Azure program is now generally available after launching back in December of last year as an invitation-only closed beta.

This new program is based on the software giant's previous ID@Xbox program which allowed independent game developers to self-publish digital games on Xbox One.

Just like ID@Xbox, ID@Azure is a free program designed to provide game developers with tools and infrastructure from Microsoft so that they can build games capable of running on any platform. At the same time, the program also includes up to $5,000 in Azure credits, a free Azure PlayFab Standard Plan for up to two years, code samples from GitHub, training modules, Azure Rapid Response support and more.

While game developers are getting plenty of tools and resources from Microsoft, all of the work they do on Azure will help the company further improve its cloud computing service.

We've also featured the best cloud storage

Via ZDNet