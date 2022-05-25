Microsoft Outlook is getting the quick-save tool we've all been waiting for

Audio player loading…

Saving your email attachments just where you want them should soon be a lot easier thanks to a new Microsoft Outlook (opens in new tab) update.

The team behind the email service has revealed it is working on the ability to allow Android smartphone users to save attachments to OneDrive for Business with just a click.

The change would make it a lot quicker and easier for mobile users to save files from their email whilst out and about, for example when travelling to a meeting or preparing for an event.

Outlook attachment saves

The mention of OneDrive for Business in the Microsoft 365 roadmap entry (opens in new tab) suggests this update will be targeted more at enterprise users looking to save down large or important attachments such presentations or confidential work documents.

The roadmap entry notes that the feature is still currently in development, but Microsoft has listed a general availability date of June 2022, suggesting it could be with us soon.

As mentioned, the tool will only be available to Android users of Outlook, but if it's a success, it could well come to iOS users as well.

Using business smartphones as a hub for work documents has become increasingly popular during the growth of hybrid working (opens in new tab) practices caused by the pandemic.

Microsoft has recently unveiled a selection of new features for Outlook, with the platform set to get a significant overhaul to bring it on to terms with rivals like Gmail.

The new-look Outlook will have a new look and feel, message reminders, a single view for calendar, to-do, and emails, among other changes including a deeper integration with other Microsoft services such as Org Explorer, Yammer Communities and Bookings.

The company also recently revealed it would be following many social media networks by introducing reactions, allowing users to quickly signal their feelings to receiving an email message. Users will be able to select from a variety of reactions, with a thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear reactions among the initial selection available.