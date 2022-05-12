This update means you'll never lose a Microsoft OneDrive file again

Audio player loading…

Making sure you never lose that vital Microsoft OneDrive file should soon be a lot easier thanks to a new update coming soon.

The cloud storage service is adding the ability to rename your "Add to OneDrive" shortcuts, hopefully making it a lot simpler to track down specific files and folders.

The update sees users now able to rename shortcuts they have added using the "Add to OneDrive" feature within OneDrive web - a minor change, but one that's sure to be appreciated by users all over the world.

Microsoft OneDrive renaming

In its official Microsoft 365 roadmap entry, the company notes that the update is set to launch in June 2022, meaning it should be live within the next few weeks. When it does launch, it will be available to all OneDrive web users, including GCC and DoD users, showing the importance Microsoft is placing on the tool.

The update is the latest change to OneDrive in the last few months as Microsoft looks to make the service even more useful in the new age of hybrid working.

The company recently revealed OneDrive for Business users will soon benefit from a dedicated feed that highlights recent activity associated with their files. A new Activity column in the ‘My Files’ page in OneDrive for Business Web will now show which of your shared documents have unseen edits and comments.

It also unveiled an update that gives users the ability to specify access permissions before copying a sharing link for a file, helping control who has access to their files.

Microsoft 365 users will also soon benefit from better synergy between OneDrive and video conferencing platform Teams, with a new ‘Your Teams’ section being added to the ‘More Places’ page, allowing users to easily find and work with your files in Teams.

Although recent data collected by TechRadar Pro suggests Google Drive is currently the most popular cloud storage service by some margin, Microsoft will hope OneDrive improvements like these will help capture a larger portion of the business market.