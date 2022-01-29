Cloud storage actually dates back to the reign of Queen Victoria

By published

19th century book reveals first cloud storage reference - although possibly not what you'd expect

photo of white clouds against a blue sky
(Image credit: CC0 Creative Commons)
Audio player loading…

We’ve been accustomed to using the term cloud storage to describe putting electronic files in the virtual hands of a third party, usually on a file server, but that was not always the case. Indeed, this widespread use of cloud storage is fairly recent, only about 20 years or so.

The combination of the words “cloud” and “storage” goes much further back in time. The earliest mention of Cloud Storage can be found in an 1896 book with a title that seems to come straight from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Mystery of the White Snake: A Legend of Thunder Peak Tower. 1896 was the year the modern Olympic games were revived in Athens; it’s that old.

The 34-page pamphlet, translated from the Chinese by Samuel L. Woodbridge, lists Cloud Storage on page 16. “Go to the Cloud Storage room, bring out one branch of the tree of life and give it to the White Snake”.

Cloud storage, 19th century style

So what does it refer to? Well, it is literally a place where physical clouds are stored.

Indeed, all recorded digitized content that mentions cloud storage in the 20th century refer to traditional clouds (cirrus, nimbus, stratocumulus and so on). It comes as no surprise that meteorologists and weather scientists used the term extensively (e.g. in Monthly Weather Review, a periodical from the American Meteorological Society).

Read more

> This superfast USB tape drive could make cloud backup a thing of the past for you


>  New dye-based technique could make tape storage obsolete


> Exclusive: Has Google won the cloud storage wars?

IDG’s Computerworld came tantalizingly close to being the first to mention the term in an article looking at the future of storage.

In Storage 2001: Order from Chaos (August 17 1998), the author, Kevin Burden, clearly alludes to cloud storage, as a concept, without explicitly naming it. “Vendors say to think of SAN (Storage Area Network), as a cloud” before adding “the cloud analogy may be appropriate because right now the SAN isn’t much more than a concept”.

A concept it remained for far too long and it took another eight years for Amazon to debut the first true public cloud storage, S3 (Simple Storage Service), and the rest is history. 

Desire Athow
Desire Athow

Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website building and web hosting when DHTML and frames were en vogue and started writing about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium. Then followed a weekly tech column in a local business magazine in Mauritius, a late night tech radio programme called Clicplus and a freelancing gig at the now-defunct, Theinquirer, with the legendary Mike Magee as mentor. Following an eight-year stint at ITProPortal.com where he discovered the joys of global techfests, Désiré now heads up TechRadar Pro. He has an affinity for anything hardware and staunchly refuses to stop writing reviews of obscure products or cover niche B2B software-as-a-service providers.
See more Computing news