Microsoft looking to acquire EA, Valve, or PUBG Corp, says new report

When it comes to big-name exclusive games, Microsoft is lagging somewhat. While Sony has Spider-Man, The Last of Us Part 2, God of War, Dreams and others lined up for 2018, Microsoft has Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, and Sea of Thieves on the horizon.

These titles may look promising and we know there are unannounced games in the works – those Fable 4 rumors are still going strong – but Microsoft isn’t looking as comprehensive on the exclusives front at the moment.

If Microsoft wants to remain competitive with Sony and Nintendo, it needs to do something about its sparse offering of console-selling first-party titles, and it’s acknowledged this in the past. If a recent report from Polygon is anything to go by, making some big acquisitions is the fastest and most likely solution.

Speaking to four industry analysts, Polygon is reporting that major publisher acquisitions are the “most likely” route for Microsoft, given that the company is short on time and internal studios, but sitting on a reasonably large cash pot.

Citing an anonymous but “reliable” source “close to Microsoft”, Polygon reports that Electronic Arts is one of the publishers being considered. Other rumors have suggested that Valve and PUBG Corp are also being looked at.

Given Microsoft’s recent timed exclusive deal with PUBG Corp, it wouldn’t be too outlandish for the company to want to tie its ever-growing game PUBG to Xbox and PC on a more permanent basis.

Acquiring EA would be a much more bold move, but it would significantly boost Microsoft’s software division and both companies appear to share the belief that games as a service is the way forward for the industry.

Certainly, the Xbox Game Pass service would truly become the true Netflix of games if it was able to boast titles from third-parties.

Though acquisitions do seem like a plausible and beneficial move for Microsoft at the moment, these rumors remain nothing more than rumors and Microsoft is yet to confirm any plans yet.