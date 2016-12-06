MacBook Pro with Touch Bar too pricey? Maybe a 10% discount will help

Apple’s pricing of the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar laptops certainly raised a few eyebrows when it was revealed, but as we know, it is currently the season to be chopping prices left, right and centre ahead of Christmas – and Currys is now offering 10% cashback on all MacBook laptops, including these very latest (and dearest) models.

So if you were considering the most expensive end of the range, the retailer has the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 455 graphics at £2,699, meaning your cashback will amount to £270, reducing the price to £2,429.

For the base 13-inch Touch Bar model, with the Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and integrated graphics, you’ll normally pay £1,749 at Currys. With the 10% cashback, that now comes out at £1,574. Definitely a more palatable looking price.

Affordable Air

It’s not just the new MacBook Pro models which are discounted – as mentioned, Currys is actually offering this 10% discount across its entire range of Apple notebooks.

So if you wanted something truly budget friendly, there’s the 13-inch MacBook Air with Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage priced at £949, which means it will be reduced to £854 after the cashback.

And the 12-inch MacBook with 8GB/256GB which is normally £1,249 is now £1,124. Check out the full range of deals here.

These discounts end on December 20, a fortnight today, and cashback claims must be made between three weeks and two months after purchase.

Note that Currys is also running a trade in your old MacBook scheme, offering up to £170 off the price of a new model in addition to the cashback saving.

Via: Trusted Reviews