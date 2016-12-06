MacBook Pro with Touch Bar too pricey? Maybe a 10% discount will help

Apple’s pricing of the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar laptops certainly raised a few eyebrows when it was revealed, but as we know, it is currently the season to be chopping prices left, right and centre ahead of Christmas – and Currys is now offering 10% cashback on all MacBook laptops, including these very latest (and dearest) models.
So if you were considering the most expensive end of the range, the retailer has the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 455 graphics at £2,699, meaning your cashback will amount to £270, reducing the price to £2,429.
For the base 13-inch Touch Bar model, with the Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and integrated graphics, you’ll normally pay £1,749 at Currys. With the 10% cashback, that now comes out at £1,574. Definitely a more palatable looking price.
- Grab this 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar in silver at Currys here (or go for the space gray model)
Affordable Air
It’s not just the new MacBook Pro models which are discounted – as mentioned, Currys is actually offering this 10% discount across its entire range of Apple notebooks.
So if you wanted something truly budget friendly, there’s the 13-inch MacBook Air with Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage priced at £949, which means it will be reduced to £854 after the cashback.
And the 12-inch MacBook with 8GB/256GB which is normally £1,249 is now £1,124. Check out the full range of deals here.
These discounts end on December 20, a fortnight today, and cashback claims must be made between three weeks and two months after purchase.
Note that Currys is also running a trade in your old MacBook scheme, offering up to £170 off the price of a new model in addition to the cashback saving.
Via: Trusted Reviews