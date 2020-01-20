Looking for the cheapest fanless silent PC? We tracked it down

Silent PCs have always been a bit of a rarity in the world of computers; having no fans and just relying on heatsink means that compromises often have to be made.

However that may all be about to change thanks to vendors that utilise the components of a laptop to build a Mini PC that generates 0dB noise levels.

One such innovator is Chinese newcomer Helor Cloud , which manufactures a range of low-cost Intel-based fanless mini PCs that retail for as little as $88.21, with enough memory (4GB) and system storage (60GB) to keep you going.

These are the best thin clients on the market

Check out our list of the best business PCs

We curated the best business laptops right now

Helor Cloud mini PC - $88.21 at Aliexpress A PC that is completely silent will appeal to audiophiles and users that prefer a completely encased device, great for digital signage. The Helor Cloud mini PC delivers this and more, at a surprisingly low price. Just bear in mind it doesn’t come with bundled OS.

There’s no operating system included on the device, which means that you can opt for a Linux / Ubuntu distribution rather than the usual Windows 10 OS. The processor bundled is a Celeron J1900 CPU, a 4-core/4thread model from 2013. Old but still capable, especially as it has a high base frequency (2GHz).

The rest of the specification includes two Wi-Fi antennas, a VESA mount, four USB ports, a HDMI and VGA output, and a Gigabit LAN connector. Not surprisingly, the casing acts as the heatsink and is made of aluminium.

Uncharacteristically, this vendor offers a 60-day money back guarantee. You also get free return for 15 days, plus a three-year warranty.

Now for the caveats. This product comes from mainland China and will take at least a month to reach either the US or the UK (and potentially more). You may also be levied a tax, either directly or through the courier.