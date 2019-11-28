Looking for a new PS4 controller? DualShock 4s are just £30 at Currys

Looking to pick up an extra PS4 controller? Well, you're in luck, as Currys has a great Black Friday offer that sees the price of DualShock 4 controllers slashed.

You can now pick up a DualShock 4 PS4 controller in either black, blue, purple, camo or red for just £29.99 - and you get six months of Spotify Premium thrown in for free. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best DualShock 4 prices in your region.

This is the cheapest we've seen PS4 controllers in the UK this Black Friday and we don't expect the price to drop much lower than this. So grab them while you can!

Sony DualShock 4 Controller | £29.99 at Currys

Currys is offering a range of DualShock 4 controllers for just £29.99, making it the perfect time to pick up a few spares. Usually a DualShock 4 would set you back around £45, so you're saving about £15.View Deal

Not in the UK? Walmart has great deals on DualShock 4 controllers in the US or you can check out the best prices for DualShock 4 controllers in your region below: