This LG OLED TV deal can save you nearly £1,000 on a gorgeous display

If you're after a stunnning new display to reinvigorate your living room in 2020, this LG OLED TV deal can save you £950 on a £2,799 television. That brings the price of this fantastic 65-inch LG C9 TV to just £1,849 this week. You're picking up a gorgeous display from a manufacturer well known for its high-end OLED televisions and fantastic A9 upscaling processing.

You're getting the C9 model here, one of the more feature-rich versions that will open you up to amazing audio and visuals. With a second generation A9 processor, the LG TV optimises each standard definition show you watch for your 4K screen, meaning you always get the best picture with even smarter analysis under the hood. Add to that the eye-boggling clarity of an OLED screen's colour pinpointing, helped by the Dolby Vision you get straight out of the box, and HDR 10 Pro, and you've got yourself an amazing display.

Saving £950 on this stunning OLED TV deal is a great way to start the year and with a feature set and quality of picture like this one, you'll be set for 2020's entertainment.

Today's best LG OLED TV deal

LG 65C9MLB 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED TV | £2,799 £1,849 at Currys

You're getting a gorgeous OLED display on this LG television, all for £950 off in the January sales. Add in a second-generation A9 processor, Dolby Vision and Atmos, HDR10 and smart assistant integration, and you've bagged yourself a fantastic deal.

View Deal

More LG OLED TV deals

We've got more great LG OLED TV deals right here if the 65-inch C9 isn't taking your fancy. We've sound some excellent prices on the B9 model, a compromise in processing power for a cheaper price tag, as well as a smaller 55-inch C9.

LG B9PLA 55-inch OLED 4K HDR Smart TV | £1,799 £1,079 at Amazon

This LG OLED model features a range of impressive features for the price tag. You're getting an a7 intelligent processor to make sure everything you watch is looking as good as possible as well as HDR 10 and Dolby Vision.



View Deal

LG C9MLB 55-inch 4K OLED UHD HDR TV | £1,799 £1,249 at Currys

This C9 model is a higher tier version than the B9 above, and offers a second-generation a9 processor to improve the upscale quality of standard resolution picture and even more intelligent audio sound stage analysis. On top of all the OLED goodness, you're also getting Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Google Assistant and Alexa support.

View Deal

LG B9PLA 65-inch 4K OLED HDR TV | £2,799 £1,778 at Amazon

Save £1,000 on this LG 65-inch OLED TV. You're getting a luxury television for a fairly manageable price thanks to this deal from Amazon. That price means you can enjoy your a7 intelligent processor, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Atmos, and smart assistant integration even more.

View Deal

Looking for a cheaper display? You can find some great OLED TV prices around the web if you know where to look (and thankfully we do). Or, if you're looking for a great television without spending high-end money you might want to try a 4K TV deal.