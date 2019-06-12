LG claims its ultra-fast LG UltraGear monitor is a ‘gamer’s dream come true’

LG has unveiled its latest gaming monitor, the LG UltraGear, at E3 2019, which features ultra-fast one millisecond response times – a world-first for an IPS gaming monitor.

In fact, LG claims the UltraGear is a “gamer’s dream come true”, not only because of the 1ms response times, but also because it’s G-Sync certified with a 144Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to 175Hz.

This combination should make the UltraGear an incredibly fast and responsive gaming monitor – and it’s got a few more tricks up its sleeve which make us eager to get our hands on it for a full review.

Good-looking

The panel uses Nano IPS technology, which is especially adept at color reproduction and vibrancy – according to LG, its new monitor’s wide color gamut is 98% DCI-P3 – so color accuracy is going to be very high.

It also supports HDR10 (and VESA DisplayHDR 400 in the largest model), and the G-Sync capabilities have been certified by Nvidia running over 300 tests to ensure that the monitor delivers smooth action without screen tearing.

The LG UltraGear comes in two sizes: a 38-inch model (8GL950G) with a curved screen, an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3840 x 1600, and a 27-inch model (27GL850) with a standard widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio and a 2560 x 1440 resolution.

Both monitors go on sale in July in the US, with pre-orders for the 27GL850 opening July 1, while Europe will be getting the monitors some time in the third quarter of this year.

