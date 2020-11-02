Is Argos still open? Your Black Friday lockdown questions answered

The Argos Black Friday deals are due to start soon, but with different parts of the UK in different stages of lockdown, it can be tricky to know what your options are when it comes to collecting your purchases.

There are usually three main options to choose from– delivery to store, Click & Collect, and home delivery – but it can be confusing to work out which you should choose right now, so we've summarised all the current guidance right here.

If you're collecting items in person, make sure you bring a face covering and stick to social distancing guidance. Many stores will also have one-way systems, so keep an eye out for signs and printed floor stickers. If you accidentally forget your face covering, staff will help you find one.

Information in this guide is correct at the time of publication (November 2) and we'll be keeping it updated as Black Friday and Cyber Monday draw nearer. If you have a question that's not answered here, we recommend dropping an Argos representative a message on Twitter (though bear in mind that replies might take a little longer than usual).

Scotland and Northern Ireland

Argos stores are still open in Scotland and Northern Ireland (both standalone shops and concessions inside Sainsbury's supermarkets), and you can place and collect orders in person, or pick up orders you've placed online. You'll need to wear a face covering in the store, and bear in mind that you might have to queue outside.

You can have items delivered to a branch of Sainsbury's using Click & Collect, and home delivery is available too. Argos recommends choosing home delivery if possible, to reduce the number of people in stores.

England

Argos has yet to confirm whether its stores and concessions will remain open after November 5, but since they were classed as non-essential retail and closed during March, we advise choosing home delivery if you want to order anything for the time being.

Argos has confirmed on Twitter that home deliveries will continue to operate as normal from November 5 onwards. We'll update this guide once more details are released.

Wales

In Wales, Argos stores are closed from 23 October to 9 November. This applies to both standalone stores and concessions inside branches of Sainsbury's. However, if you've paid for something online, you can collect it using Click & Collect "as part of your essential food shop".

You can still order items for home delivery, and same-day Fast Track delivery is available for some items. If you choose Fast Track delivery, you'll be able to choose your own time slot. Your item will be delivered to your doorstep and left "in a safe and sensible location".

If your item is too big for one person to carry, you'll be contacted on the day to discuss how best to deliver it safely. If you're self-isolating, you need to contact Argos to arrange a different delivery date.