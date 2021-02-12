iPhone 11 deals: Pay just £29.99 a month in this 20GB iPhone 11 contract

The perfect package, if you're after an iPhone 11 deal you need look no further. That's because Mobiles.co.uk is bringing you this stunning handset from Apple's 2019 line-up, and partnering it up with the ideal tariff.

Bundled with 20GB of data for just £29.99 a month, pay £49 upfront for this 24-month iD Mobile contract and enjoy unlimited minutes and texts, too.

Better still, iD Mobile offers data rollover every month on any unused data, so you can save up for when you really need it for free.

When taking up this contract, it's also worth noting you'll receive a year of Apple TV Plus for free, alongside a three month trial of Apple Music. Now that's what we call a fantastic iPhone deal.

Everything you need to know about this iPhone 11 deal

iPhone 11: at Mobiles.co.uk | iD Mobile| £49.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29.99 a month

Bag the iPhone 11 with its 6.1-inch LCD display, dual camera array, and A13 Bionic chipset, partnered with the perfect 20GB tariff from iD Mobile, all for £29.99 a month and just £49.99 up front. Of course, as is the case with all brand new iPhones from the iPhone 11 onwards, you'll also receive Apple TV Plus free for a whole year, alongside a three month trial of Apple Music.

iPhone 11 deals: What is the iPhone 11?

Sometimes the best thing about a new family of iPhones isn't getting your hands on the very latest Apple silicon. Sometimes its the fact previous generations of iPhone are about to get a lot cheaper. Enter the iPhone 11.

Now the predecessor to Apple's current flagship handset, within its own right the iPhone 11 is still a fantastic smartphone that continues to be market leading in a number of areas, including its exceptional performance.

The iPhone 11 follows much the same blueprint as the iPhone XR with a few exciting upgrades. With the very same 6.1-inch LCD display, the iPhone 11 comes in an array of colourful options, this time taking on a more subtle, pastel hue. Pick up yours in black, white, yellow, green, purple or PRODUCT(Red).

In terms of design, the only other subtle changes you'll find are that the Apple logo sits more centrally on its glossy back, as well as a more bulky camera module, with the iPhone 11 scoring a dual camera array as opposed to the iPhone XR's single sensor package.

(Image credit: Future)

Copping a 12MP wide angle and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, the iPhone 11 brings more versatile shooting to smartphone photography with the ability to catch wide angle images, as well as making the most of Apple's Portrait and Night mode features. Keeping the shutter open for longer in automatically detected low lighting, Night mode allows the lens to take in more light and give better exposure for night time snaps.

Powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 11 continues what the iPhone XR started with improvements to battery life as well as both CPU and GPU performance. In a nutshell then, the iPhone 11 is another capable model to add to Apple's roster, and worth picking up if you want to save a quid or two not dropping huge amounts of cash on the iPhone 12.