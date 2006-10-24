Google personalises searches

Google has created a bespoke search engine that allows you to choose which web pages to search.

The Google Custom Search Engine lets you customise how results are presented and how web content is prioritised, and allows you to choose whether to include paying adverts in the results.

The search engine can be set up to search the entire web and emphasise chosen sites, or search only specified pages. It can also be used to create a bespoke search engine that focuses just on your own website or blog.

"We want to make it easy for anyone to create a search engine about all of their favourite topics," said Marissa Mayer, vice president of search products and user experience at Google.Potential profit for AdSense users

Users can also state whether to use the Google AdSense program to show advertisements related to the search terms. Advertisers pay Google every time someone clicks on these adverts.

Those who choose to use AdSense on their personalised search engine will receive a portion of the amount paid to Google, although this amount has not been disclosed. However, will only pay up if the earned balance reaches $10 (£5.33).