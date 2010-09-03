Skype adds video-calls for groups of 10 people

Skype 5.0 beta introduces group video-calling for up to 10 users at once

Skype is a godsend for those families with members dotted all across the UK, or across the globe, in many cases, with the latest news that Skype is set to support video-calling for up to ten people at the same time sure to please many users.

The latest beta of Skype 5.0 for Windows introduces the new group vid-chat feature, with no word on when Mac users will get the same as yet.

"The second beta of Skype 5.0 brings a number of changes both outside and in – most importantly, you can now make group video calls with up to 10 people," the company announced on its website.

"It also welcomes in a fresh new look, as well as increased stability and better quality when making group video calls."

Sleeker, neater, crisper

The latest version of Skype is, we are informed, "sleeker, neater and crisper than before," and adds another new feature called Skype Home.

Skype Home lets you follow your contacts' mood messages, set your profile picture and mood message and receive account notifications and learn more about using Skype.

Fancy testing Skype 5.0 out? You can download it now.

Via: blogs.skype.com