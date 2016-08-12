Unbelievable, Jeff! Sky set to stream Soccer Saturday free on Facebook and YouTube tomorrow

The new Premier League season kicks off tomorrow, football fans, and this year you don't necessarily need a Sky subscription to enjoy all the action: Soccer Saturday is going to be streamed on Facebook and YouTube free of charge.

For the uninitiated, Soccer Saturday previews all the big games of the weekend. Anchor Jeff Stelling hosts with varying levels of help from ex-players-turned-pundits who are on hand to offer insights on the matches as they play out.

As per the televised broadcast, from 3pm onwards only live score updates and reactions will be streamed. There's no live coverage but you will get to hear about the goals as they go in at grounds around the country.

Turn on, tune in

You can tune in by going to the Facebook or YouTube pages for Sky Sports, or by heading to the main Sky Sports website. The programme is going to be broadcast simultaneously on the Sky 1 and Pick channels too.

"The opening day is always full of surprises, so we're delighted to open up our coverage of Soccer Saturday to even more people across our channels and online," said host Jeff Stelling. Key games include Leicester away at Hull and Everton at home to Spurs.

It sounds like this is a one-off for the first day of the PL season, but Sky Sports has promised to tweet goals and highlights through @SkyFootball during the course of the season, so you can at least see the best bits of the games even if you haven't shelled out for a Sky Sports subscription.

These are our first impressions of the Xbox One S: