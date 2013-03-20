It's budget day, so George Osborne's joined Twitter

Hard at work - with not a computer or smartphone in sight?

It's a brave man who takes to Twitter the same day that he's set to announce another round of controversial budgetary amendments that will affect the entire country, but that's George Osborne for you.

The UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer has spent at least three seconds of his busy day posing for a photo of him writing what looks like a shopping list to mark his first ever tweet.

It's already garnered some less than generous responses from the liberal Twittersphere - not least because he made the gross error of missing a comma from his inaugural tweet, thus displaying a complete lack of understanding of what we do on there all day.

We're not in Kansas anymore, Toto.

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.