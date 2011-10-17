Google and CAB team up for public info campaign

Google has launched a 'Good to Know' public information campaign in conjunction with the Citizens Advice Bureau in the UK.

With full page adverts beginning to appear in newspapers from today, Google's aim is to help people stay safe on the internet and manage their information properly.

The information will revolve around issues like logging out of accounts on computers and creating secure passwords.

There's also a campaign website at www.google.co.uk/goodtoknow with all of the clear, step-by-step guidance.

Stay safe online

Anthony House, Google Communications and Policy Manager said: "Everyone wants to stay safe online, but many people aren't confident that they know how to.

"We're launching the Good to Know campaign and website to provide easy steps everyone can take."

Gillian Guy, Chief Executive of the Citizens Advice Bureau added: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with Google.

"Citizens Advice is all about straightforward, simple advice on the issues that matter, so helping people take control of their safety and privacy online is right up our street."

With the likes of Microsoft making anti-virus software and firewalls available for free and Google spending its cash on keeping the mainstream informed, it's nice to see tech and internet giants giving a little back.