Google and Microsoft 'collaborate' to make Docker even more popular

Docker, the popular open-source engine that makes it possible to run almost any app, almost anywhere, has received the backing of Microsoft.

The latter worked on a custom implementation of Google's open-source cluster management system, Kubernetes, that can be deployed on its Azure cloud solution.

As a result, developers will be able to containerize application and publish them on Azure, which eases migration from say, Google Compute Engine to Azure.

The announcement was made on Microsoft's Open Technologies blog by Ross Gardler, Senior Technology Evangelist and is a rare case of how two competitors can effectively work together.

Who's afraid of Docker?

Docker competes with the likes of VMWare and allows developers and sysadmins to "build, ship and run distributed applications". The Docker Engine replaces the Hypervisor and the Guest OS, making it easier to deploy applications regardless of the platform.

It currently runs on a number of platforms, (16 at last count), both locally and in the cloud and there's even a customised 24MB Linux distribution called Boot2Docker whose only job is to run Docker containers at start.

Azure's team also developed a dedicated Vizualizer, a dashboard that will make it "much easier to experiment with and learn Kubernetes on Azure.