Virgin Media's new Super Hub router claims to batter BT Broadband's box

ISP Virgin Media has confirmed it is now offering a new Super Hub home broadband router, which it claims offers better performance than BT, TalkTalk and Sky's offerings.

Well, 'what's so Super about the new Super Hub?' we hear you ask. The secret is in the dual band technology, which brings concurrent access to the 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless channels.

Independent tests found the new modem capable of reaching theoretical speeds of up to 450Mbps on the 5GHz channel, whereas the latest BT Home Hub could 'only' muster 300Mbps.

The tests showed that, on average, the new Super Hub performed 6-9 per cent better than the latest tech offered to broadband users who procure their service from TalkTalk, Sky and BT.

Who's getting it?

Virgin has revealed that all new customers signing up to contracts on the 60GB plan or higher will automatically get the new Super Hub.

Those who opt for 30GB speeds will get the original iteration of the tech.

Existing customers will have to fork out fifty nicker if they will to upgrade.

Via TrustedReviews