Instant Pot Duo Prime Day deal: get a 7-in-1 pressure cooker at its lowest price yet

If you're after a pressure cooker able to handle a wide variety of meals, look no further than this Instant Pot Duo – a 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker that's now at its lowest price yet for Prime Day 2020.

Previously retailing at £84.99, this 7-in-1 cooker is now just £59.99 at Amazon, a price we've never seen for this model before. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Why buy a pressure cooker? To start, it's going to really cut down your cooking time. Its ability to direct heat in a compact space makes it far better than your oven for cooking through food quickly, without wastage heat or energy.

You can also use it for a dizzying variety of foods. Whether you're cooking rice, soup, meat, stew, or otherwise, there's a setting for it here. There's even a yoghurt making setting, for those wanting to really experiment with home-made foods.

This Instant Pot Duo model is notable for the 14 programmes you can utilize – so you can slow cook, steam, sauté, and pressure cook as you will. It essentially replaces seven kitchen appliances: hence the '7-in-1' labelling. If you don't have seven appliances to replace, all the better, as you may find yourself experimenting with different modes of cooking you hadn't considered before.

The Duo was already a reasonably priced model, and while it's been on the market for a few years now, this is still something of a steal for what you're getting.

In our review last year, we wrote that the Instant Pot Duo was so "incredibly easy to use, even a reluctant home cook will be able to work their way around the extensive cooking programs – and with regulated temperatures at every step, this is where you’ll see the real 'set it and forget it' benefit of multi-cookers. There is virtually no noise or leaking steam, leaving you to finish off the rest of your cooking while it does the hard work for you."

