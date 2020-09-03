iD Mobile's latest SIM only deal beats the market with unlimited data for just £18/pm

If you're looking for a new SIM only deal and know that you're going to be blazing through data each month, iD Mobile has just launched the perfect plan to be considering.

Offering completely unlimited data, calls and texts, iD is taking away the concerns of the dreaded "you've run out of data" text. While these kind of plans can normally rack up the bills, iD has kept it cheap.

In fact, at £18 a month, iD Mobile has matched Three for the cheapest unlimited data SIM only deal on the market, undercutting the competition by a fair distance.

Where iD has a slight advantage over Three is in its contract length. You're only tied in for 1 month at a time meaning you can leave after 1 month, a year - whenever you want really!

You can find out more about this offer below and see how it competes to other SIM only deals.

iD Mobile's unlimited data SIM only deal:

iD Mobile SIM | 1-month rolling | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month

iD Mobile has stepped up to match Three's unlimited data pricing at just £18 a month. Where iD has the lead is in its contract length. You're just tied in for 1 month at a time meaning you can stay for as long as you want or duck out at any time. Right now, this is easily one of the best value SIMs around.

Is iD Mobile a good network?

iD Mobile doesn't quite have the name recognition of Three or EE but it actually Carphone Warehouse's very own network. It specialises in affordable plans and while it normally offers smaller data plans for low costs, it has gone all out for this unlimited data offer.

iD piggybacks off the Three network. This means you'll get exactly the same speeds, coverage and reach that is offered by Three.

On top of this, there is the obvious benefits of the 1-month rolling contracts, use of tethering, unlimited calls and texts and roaming in 50 destinations across the world.