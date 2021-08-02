iD Mobile is now offering 5G on all of its phone contracts and SIM only deals

5G has very rapidly spread across the UK, now offered by all four of the main networks and the large majority of MVNOs. And now iD Mobile looks like the latest option to go live with its 5G.

Months ago, iD Mobile first launched its 5G network but it was very limited. Only available on select SIM only deals and a very limited number of handsets. Now iD offers 5G on all of its SIM plans, pay-as-you-go options, and most 5G phone contracts.

iD Mobile's 5G is available in over 265 locations across the UK with more on the way soon. As an MVNO on the Three network, it will benefit hugely from an upcoming 5G infrastructure investment Three is planning.

Adam Dunlop, Managing Director for iD Mobile, explained: Our ambition is to be the best network for data in terms of value and flexibility, and the 5G rollout plays a key part in making sure that we achieve that.

Three UK are at the forefront of the 5G revolution, and our customers will benefit from the amazing speeds and connectivity offered by the network”.

If you consult iD Mobile's 5G page, you will see that not all 5G phones are available yet, but the most popular options are including the iPhone 12 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 trio, Google Pixel 5, Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, and a host of Samsung's A-series devices.

Check out iD Mobile's 5G SIM and phone deals:

Is iD Mobile a good network?

iD Mobile doesn't quite have the name recognition of Three or EE, but it's actually Carphone Warehouse's very own network. It specialises in affordable plans, and while it normally offers smaller data plans for low costs, it has gone all out for this unlimited data offer.

iD piggybacks off the Three network. This means you'll get exactly the same speeds, coverage, and reach that is offered by Three.

On top of this, there are the obvious benefits of the 1-month rolling contracts on certain plans, use of tethering, unlimited calls and texts, and roaming in 50 destinations across the world.