Iceland online delivery: opening hours today and how to book a delivery slot

If you’re after an Iceland online food delivery, you might struggle to find a free slot. It’s a familiar story sadly, with the supermarket prioritising the elderly and vulnerable before other orders. Customers who shop in stores can still get home delivery, but this service may not be available to everyone due to demand.

If you want to order your grocery delivery from Iceland, we recommend checking the website regularly. More slots become available during the day, but Iceland’s delivery service isn’t as widespread as its competitors – so make sure you enter your postcode first before you create an account.

Iceland opening hours

Trading hours for some Iceland stores may be reduced, so it’s worth visiting the Store Locator to see what the situation is like near you. Iceland is dedicating the last hour of opening hours exclusively for NHS customers, but won’t be holding back any stock. Unfortunately, there isn’t a designated hour for elderly or vulnerable shoppers at this time.

Iceland has introduced contact-free delivery and online delivery slots are available up to 6 days in advance but they’re filling up quicker than usual. Online deliveries cannot be booked over the phone or email, either.

Iceland food delivery: new slots available throughout the day Iceland is still struggling to meet the stark increase in online orders, but the supermarket has said it’s releasing new food delivery slots throughout the day. Keep checking back when you can.

Gov.uk: Register for coronavirus support if you’re vulnerable If you're an elderly or vulnerable customer, make sure you're registered on the Gov.uk list of clinically extremely vulnerable people. Many supermarkets, including Iceland, are using this register to prioritise home delivery slots - so if you're eligible, you want to be on it. You can register yourself, or on behalf of someone else.

How to get an Iceland delivery slot

Our advice is to keep checking the Iceland website until the situation improves. Once you’ve signed up, the website shows which slots are available up to 6 days in advance. Again, availability is limited when it comes to delivery slots, but you might get lucky.

