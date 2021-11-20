Hurry - these Dyson vacuum cleaner deals are some of the best this Black Friday

Dyson vacuums are some of the best out there, though their premium quality comes at a price - that is unless you can snap up an early Black Friday deal.

Below you'll find some of this Black Friday's best Dyson prices including £160-off the Dyson V11 Absolute at Argos - as one the best vacuums we've ever reviewed, you won't want to miss this deal. If you're after a more budget-friendly option you might want to try the Dyson V10 Animal Extra, which offers a 60-minute battery life and is designed to tackle pet hair - it's currently £299 at Argos.

Today's Dyson vacuum cleaner Black Friday deals

Dyson V10 Animal Extra: £449 Dyson V10 Animal Extra: £449 £299 at Argos

Save £150 - Dyson's V10 vacuums might have been usurped by its more powerful V11 and V15 lines, but this V10 Animal Extra has a 60-minute battery life and enough power to keep your home free from dust and pet hair - it's much cheaper than Dyson's other offerings too, especially with this deal.

Dyson V11 Absolute: £599 Dyson V11 Absolute: £599 £439 at Argos

Save £160 - The Dyson V11 Absolute is a fantastic cordless cleaner that can tackle both hard floors and carpets with ease – its Eco Mode offers powerful suction, and the LCD screen is perfect for alerting you to blockages remaining run-time.

Dyson V15 Detect Animal and Floor Dok: £598 Dyson V15 Detect Animal and Floor Dok: £598 £499 at Currys

Save £99 - Dyson's V15 Detect Animal is designed specifically to clear up your pet's fur, and the powerful Hyperdymium motor will also help to capture 99.97% of dust particles, giving your home a complete clean. With the Floor Dok in this bundle you'll be able to charge up your new V15 and store it away neatly for use next time you clean.

We're sure you'll be happy with whichever of these Dyson vacuum cleaner deals you snatch up. While the V10 is the least powerful it's also considerably cheaper than its newer siblings - and the animal version is perfect for cleaning up after pets that love to shed hair.

In 2020 the Dyson V11 Absolute was the best vacuum cleaner you could buy, and in 2021 it's been replaced at the top of our list by the Dyson V15. The Black Friday savings on these models don't bring them into the affordable range but you will be able to take either home at a considerable discount.

