Hurry! The best SIM only deal we've ever seen is coming to an end next week

It's a sad time when a deal we've been truly excited for comes to an end, but unfortunately that time is coming around again. The best SIM only deal we've ever come across finishes next week on July 16.

But instead of focusing on the sad news, we're looking to the positives - there is still time to grab this offer, and just in time to combine with any SIM-free handset Prime Day deals you grab. Offering unlimited data at a reduced price of just £18.75, this SIMO from lesser-known Smarty has majorly undercut the rest of the market.

But it's not just the pricing that puts Smarty above the rest right now. One of Smarty's key selling points is its flexibility, offering all of its contracts on a rolling 1-month basis. That means that you can leave whenever you want and stay as long as you like, keeping this £18.75 pricing for the rest of your life if you're dedicated enough.

Finally, on top of all of those other factors, Smarty offers tethering with this plan with no speed caps. That will allow you to connect any of your devices to your unlimited data. For example your tablet, laptop or even your gaming console.

So now you know what you're getting with this offer, you can see it in full down below. We would point out that this is unlikely to be toppled, even by Three - the erstwhile king of unlimited data.

Smarty's unbeatable SIM only deal in full:

Unlimited SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited calls and texts | £25 £18.75 per month

If you've been looking for a brand new unlimited data SIM, look no further. With 1-month flexibility, monthly pricing of just £18.75 and of course, no data caps, this offer is truly unbeatable. The only catch is that you have to get in before it ends on July 16. If you're unlucky enough to miss the deadline, check out Three's offers on unlimited.



Deal ends on Tuesday, July 16

View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available?

While no unlimited data SIMO is going to beat this, Three sits in a close second place. At the moment, it's all about its unlimited data for two years tariff that costs £22 per month but only £11/pm for the first six months. So if you like your SIMO from a name you know or will be missing the end date of this deal, Three could be the way to go.

Or if £18.75 is still more than you're willing to spend, Vodafone's 8GB of data for £10 a month is an affordable way to get a decent amount of internet each month.

Finally, for those who prioritise speed over everything else, we would recommend EE's 25GB for £22 a month. More expensive than Smarty but you get access to the UK's fastest 4G speeds.