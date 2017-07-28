Honor 6A brings premium metal to a cheap phone

The Honor 6A is coming to the UK offering a full-metal body, a 13MP rear camera, Android 7 software and a 5-inch 720p screen for £149.99.

Honor is putting pre-orders live for the phone on July 31, but you'll be able to buy it from Three for the same price on August 4. Further deals for the Honor 6A are currently uncertain.

It features a metal-body design with an arched curved back to help the phone sit comfortably in your hand. It's also 8.2mm thick with other dimensions of 143.7 x 71mm.

Premium but low-end

Under the hood it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage with microSD support up to 128GB.

It supports dual-sim, if you want to use two numbers at the same time, and the Honor 6A also comes with Android 7 software with Honor's Emotion 5.1 UI overlay on top.

There's a 13MP rear camera with super fast autofocus that, according to Honor, will work in 0.5 seconds while the front selfie shooter is a 5MP sensor.

Powering the whole thing is a 3,020mAh battery that Honor predicts will last 12 hours playing HD video. It's also expected the battery will last 800 cycles before it starts to die off, so you can expect to use the phone for two years without seeing your phone hemorrhaging battery.

Expect to see a hands on review of the phone on TechRadar very soon.