Honor 10 Lite - one of the best cheap phones available - is now less than £150

If you've been waiting until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to buy a new affordable phone, you'll want to check out the deals that Honor is offering on some of its most recent handsets.

The Honor 10 Lite, Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro have all been discounted early ahead of the Black Friday sales period with deals from a variety of retailers in the UK.

Honor's 10 Lite still sits comfortably at position two in our best cheap phones list, while we gave the Honor 20 Pro a glowing 4.5 star review as well as our recommended award.

We've put together the best deals we've seen for each of the handsets below as well as a little more information about each of the handsets.

Honor 10 Lite: at Amazon | SIM-free | £199.99 £149

One of our very best cheap phones is now even less thanks to this pre-Black Friday deal that brings it below the £150 mark. In our full review, we praised the phone for its striking design - especially considering other devices at this price - as well as it having lots of storage on board.View Deal

Honor 20 Lite: at Argos| SIM-free | £229.99 £199.95

The discount here for the Honor 20 Lite isn't as dramatic as it is for the Honor 10 Lite, but it's still a phenomenal price for a great budget handset. The big benefit over the Honor 10 Lite is you'll get double the storage at 128GB.View Deal

Honor 20: at Laptops Direct| SIM-free | £379.99 £329

Not quite the most high-tech Honor phone you can buy, but the Honor 20 is an impressive piece of hardware considering the price you can now get it for. If you're looking for something between a flagship and a cheap phone, you'd struggle to go wrong with the Honor 20.View Deal

Honor 20 Pro: at Amazon| SIM-free | £549.99 £449.99

If you're after a phone with an impressive camera but you don't want to be paying flagship prices, the Honor 20 Pro is designed for you. £100 off over Black Friday is a significant discount as well making it one of the best deals in phones right now.View Deal