Samsung HW-J355: should you buy it?

The Samsung HW-J355 is one of the UK's best selling soundbars, and for good reason. Not only does it offer good sound quality from its four combined-120W tweeters, but also comes with a wired subwoofer to add some meat to the sound and a very cheap asking price also.

It went on sale originally for £150 but you can now get it for substantially less than that, with Amazon often selling it for very close to £100.

Soundbars have become very popular items in recent years. TVs are so thin these days that they have very feeble speakers inside. Soundbars offer a cost effective and spatially efficient way of beefing up your TVs sound.

The Samsung HW-J355 also has Bluetooth connectivity which means you can use it as a wireless speaker for devices other than your TV. So if you want to listen to Spotify using your phone or tablet and want to listen through the speakers, you can do that easily.

Some clever sound tricks

This soundbar comes with what Samsung calls 3D Sound Plus, which tries to simulate a surround sound effect using some clever sonic tricks. In truth, you probably won't notice any difference. But you might get a bit more out of the 'clear voice technology' which is designed to pick out human voices and make an extra special effort to render them accurately. So if you're the type of person who sometimes struggles to hear what people on TV are saying, that could help you.

Overall though, this is a very basic soundbar. There are no home cinema features here like you get with most of the more advanced systems. It's just a cheap and cheerful speaker which will improve the sound of almost any flatscreen TV.