Arcam to launch new designer compact speakers

Arcam is to launch a new compact loudspeaker system to sit alongside its Arcam Solo and Solo Movie hi-fi and home cinema systems.

The new Muso satellite speakers have been designed to be completely flexible in terms of usage and placement to suit every listening situation. They perform front left, right and centre channel duties as well as deliver ambient and spot effects as surround sound speakers.

The Musos use a combined aluminium/steel enclosure and can function as a simple stereo pair when placed close to a wall. They'll likely retail for around £140 each or £280 for a pair. No other information is available on them yet, but we should know more in the run up to their release in July.

A new Logo subwoofer is also being launched to perform bass duties and is likely to sell for around £500.