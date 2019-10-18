Heroic half price, unlimited data SIM only deals from Three are finally coming to an end

Put on your mournful face and prepare to hear some disappointing news - Three's half price, unlimited data SIM only deal is finally coming to an end after destroying the market for the past few months.

But, despite our gloomy introduction there, this is not all bad news for a few good reasons! Firstly, the offer in question still has a few days of life. Get in there quick and you can still score unlimited data at a cut price of £10 a month for the first six months of your contract.

Secondly, although Three is bringing the half price bills to an end, the unlimited data contract will live on. That means if you do miss this offer you can still get unlimited data for £20 a month - still a heck of a handsome price.

Three has kept the official end date of this offer quite vague, simply stating that it will end 'after this weekend'. So, scroll down to see Three's half price unlimited data SIM only deal in full and hurry in before it ends. Even with Black Friday just around a corner, we can't imagine seeing a deal this good for quite a while.

Three's unlimited data SIM only deals:

Three | 24 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 a month for the first six, then £20 per month

This SIM only deal really is exceptional - so good that it won the coveted Deal of the Year gong at the recent Mobile Choice Consumer Awards. You're getting unlimited data, calls and texts and only having to pay £10 a month for the first six months for it. For the rest of the contract, you're only paying £20 a month, which is still one of the best prices we've seen for no caps on your data.

View Deal

Why go with Three?

If you haven't already been won over by these amazing offers from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.