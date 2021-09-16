Grab this GHD hair dryer for its (almost) lowest price

The best hair dryers ensure you can achieve a bouncy blow dry or sleek, straight hair style at home without having to step foot in a salon. However, they can be a costly purchase, however, so a good hair dryer deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 20% off the price of the GHD Air hair dryer , reducing it to £87.20 from £109.99 . While this isn’t the lowest price we've seen for the hair dryer, which comes with a concentrator nozzle for creating sleek, smooth tresses, it’s almost as low as the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best hair dryer deals in your region.)

Today's best GHD hair dryer deal in the UK

GHD Air: £109.99 £87.20 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £20 off the cost of this GHD hair dryer, which has two temperature settings and two speed levels. This isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen for this hairdryer – it has dropped as low as £63.20 before - however, that was in 2017. This is still good value, and we don’t know how long it will last, so we suggest that you snap up this hair dryer deal now.View Deal

The GHD Air was launched almost a decade ago but, despite all of the advancements in hair care, it still holds its own as one of the best hair dryers on the market right now. It has a 2,100w motor and like many hair dryers on the market right now, features ionic technology, which sees negative ions projected from the barrel to speed up the evaporation of water molecules and help dry the hair faster.

On test, the GHD Air dried our hair quickly, while still achieving a sleek finish with very few flyaway strands. However, it couldn’t quite match the levels of shine achieved by other hair dryers such as the Dyson Supersonic and the Panasonic EH-NA65 .

We were also impressed with the removable filter, which is easy to clean and stops lint and dust collecting inside the hair dryer, as well as the 3m power cable, which is longer than many hair dryers offer.

More hair dryer deals