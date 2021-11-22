Grab the Dyson V11 Absolute at its lowest ever price in this Black Friday vacuum deal

Earlier in the week, we highlighted a handful of excellent deals on the Dyson V11 Absolute, which is still one of the best cordless vacuums you can buy today. Now, though, Argos has bettered them all, offering the premium cleaner for just £439 – £160 less than its £600 RRP.

Currys, Very, AO and John Lewis were (and still are) offering a saving of £150 on the Dyson hardware as part of their respective Black Friday Dyson V11 deals, but Argos has gone one better by shaving an additional £10 off the Dyson V11 Absolute ahead of Black Friday itself.

We'd recommend jumping on this bargain while you can, since we don't expect to see a better Black Friday vacuum deal on the Dyson V11 Absolute in the coming days.

Today's best Black Friday Dyson V11 Absolute deal

Dyson V11 Absolute: £599 Dyson V11 Absolute: £599 £439 at Argos

Save £160 - UK shoppers can save an impressive £160 on the Dyson V11 Absolute at Argos right now, which is £10 less than John Lewis, Currys, Very and AO – and £60 less than Dyson. This particular deal may not be bettered on Black Friday itself, so we'd recommend picking it up while stocks last.

Although the Dyson V15 Detect is the latest product in the brand's vacuum lineup (we're tracking the best Black Friday Dyson V15 deals, too), the V11 Absolute excels in the areas that really matter – suction power, battery life and dust canister capacity – making it a more-than-sufficient option for most homes. In fact, we'd go as far as to say the Dyson V11 is the vacuum you should buy during Black Friday, given its superior value over the V15 when on sale.

Incidentally, if you'd rather pick up your V11 Absolute from Dyson itself, the brand is operating its Black Friday price promise, which means that, if you alert customer service to a better deal at selected rival retailers (Argos, in this case) within seven days of purchase, it'll refund the difference you paid on your V11 Absolute directly from its website.

We've listed even more Black Friday vacuum deals below, though, if you're after a potentially cheaper product from a different vacuum manufacturer.

More Black Friday vacuum deals in the UK

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: £349.99 Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: £349.99 £199.99 at Shark

Save £150 - One of our favorite Shark Black Friday deals is on this cordless stick vacuum cleaner, which has the same anti-tangle feature as many other Shark models. Shark did have this one at a lower price earlier in the month, but £199 is still a whopping £139 lower than Amazon's equivalent deal.

Shark WandVac: £199.99 Shark WandVac: £199.99 £168.99 at Amazon

Save £31 - This super portable cordless Shark vacuum does double duty as a handheld and an upright, packing down nice and small for easy storage. Today's Black Friday deal is the best price you can find right now, and undercuts Shark's own deal price.

£349.99 iRobot Roomba Combo: £349.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £150 – This Roomba is capable of both vacuuming and mopping, so it's suitable for all your floors. It usually hovers around the £300 mark, so this is a brilliant deal ahead of Black Friday. Hurry, though, as it's likely to be popular.