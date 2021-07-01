Grab the best streaming device for less in this Nvidia Shield TV deal

The Nvidia Shield TV and TV Pro are some of the best streaming devices out there, and both models are currently seeing notable discounts at Amazon in the UK.

The flagship Shield TV Pro model is now selling for just £149.17, which makes for a 25% price cut from its original RRP, and a record low price for the streamer on Amazon.

The regular Nvidia Shield TV, meanwhile, is now selling for £129, for a £20 discount. It briefly dropped down to just £100 earlier in the year, but this is still a notable price for those who can't stretch their budget to the discounted Pro model.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best streaming device deals in your region.)

Nvidia Shield TV Pro: £199 £149 at Amazon

Save £50 on the best streaming box on the market. This 4K HDR streamer packs in Android TV and built-in Chromecast, as well as 3GB RAM and 16GB storage. You'll get superior processing to most modern streamers, Dolby Vision HDR, and a GeForce Now game streaming service.View Deal

Nvidia Shield TV: £149 £129 at Amazon

Save £20 on this high-spec, Android-powered streaming box. It's also a 4K HDR model with Dolby Vision, and offers 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage – a smidge less than the Pro model above. Also comes with GeForce Now for streaming games online.View Deal

Nvidia's range of Shield TV streamers have long sat at the top of the streaming box market, with processors more in line with the Nintendo Switch than a Roku Express streaming stick. If you want capable streaming smarts, the Shield TV or Shield TV Pro are the way to go – and the compact, sleek design of both models will make them right at home underneath your smart TV.

The GeForce Now streaming service makes it a great home for PC gaming, provided you have at least a 25Mbps internet download speed and a Steam account.

The Shield TV range has only improved in the past few months, too, with the arrival of the Apple TV app, an OS redesign that takes some lessons from the new Google TV platform, and support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers.

More streaming device deals

Looking for more streaming device deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.