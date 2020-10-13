Google Wifi is one of the best routers in the world - and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day

If you want to give your home internet a major boost, then Amazon Prime Day is a great time to do it, as this fantastic deal for Google Wifi proves.

While there is a newer version out, the original Google Wifi remains one of the best routers in the world, and for Amazon Prime Day it's now had a big price cut to £180 for the two-unit pack (not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best WD My Cloud Home Personal Cloud deals in your region).

As a mesh Wi-Fi router, you place multiple units around your house, which ensures that every corner of your home gets a strong, fast and reliable Wi-Fi network. This two-unit pack is perfect for medium and large size homes, especially with its new lower price.

Google Wifi pack of 2: £225 £170 at Amazon

Get fast and reliable Wi-Fi in any room of your house with this fantastic mesh router set. It's easy to use, and its stylish design means it won't look out of place. Two units offer up to 170 square metres of coverage.View Deal

Built by Google, the Google Wifi is unsurprisingly a great networking device that's both stylish and easy to set up - and brings some advanced tools to any home.

For example, automatic security updates mean your network is continually protected from threats as they emerge, and you also get 24/7 support.

